It has been 40 years since controversial industrialist John DeLorean set up a factory in Belfast, producing the futuristic DMC DeLorean.

In the years since, the car has gained a cult following, known internationally for its role in the Back to the Future films.

The government had backed his factory with £80m of public money, in the hope that it would create 2,000 jobs, but the firm collapsed in 1982, with the car receiving poor reviews.

That same year John DeLorean was arrested for conspiring to sell over £12.5m of cocaine to save the firm in Los Angeles - he was later acquitted.

The car retains a fervent modern-day following, with fans set to gather in Belfast this year to mark its 40th anniversary.

However the Eurofest 2021 event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Video journalist: Michael Sheils McNamee