'Titanic struggle' follows bruising night for DUP

The Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP’s) new leader Edwin Poots has denied the party is divided after tensions flared at a meeting to ratify his leadership.

His endorsement as leader came amid anger from some quarters about how Arlene Foster was ousted as leader last month.

Four senior DUP members left the meeting before the end, while former chairman of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone association of the DUP, Paul Bell, announced his resignation from the party.

Shortly afterwards, North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said leadership change could be brutal.