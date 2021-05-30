Concerns over animal rehoming as lockdown eases

Almost 30,000 animals in the UK were rehomed in 2020 - but there are concerns from some of the UK's leading animal charities that these numbers will increase as lockdown eases.

Colleen Tinnelly, from the Ulster Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), said it has rehomed more than 850 animals since 2017 and "even in lockdown when many of our services were closed because of restrictions, we still had similar numbers".

"Now that we're coming out of lockdown and there is going to be a change in people's lifestyles, we expect an increasing number of animals to be surrendered in the coming months."

BBC News NI has also followed the story of golden labrador June.

She was pregnant and had a tumour when she was rescued by the USPCA after being abandoned in March this year.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

