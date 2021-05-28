Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots has denied the party is divided after tensions flared at a meeting to ratify his leadership.

The party endorsed an earlier vote by MLAs and MPs, but it came amid anger from some quarters about how Arlene Foster was ousted as leader last month.

Four senior members of the party walked out of the meeting before Mr Poots addressed members.

Mrs Foster said her departure was "even by DUP standards, pretty brutal".

Speaking after the meeting North Antrim MP Ian Paisley told BBC News NI that "leadership transfer hurts" and said his father Ian Paisley Sr had experienced the same thing.

However, he said the party, which is like a "family", will pull together and reach out to members like Paul Bell, who after 20 years in the DUP resigned over the treatment of Mrs Foster.