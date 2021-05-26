Businesses are facing staff shortages as the hospitality sector reopens in Northern Ireland.

Some hospitality workers have decided to take a new path after lockdown.

Marty McAdam from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, said the pandemic had given him the opportunity to "step back".

He told BBC News NI he decided to leave his job as a hotel head chef to set up his own business so he could be his own boss and work the hours he wanted.

