Mourne Park: Woodland opens to public after 500 years
The public is to get access to an ancient woodland which has been in private ownership for more than 500 years.
One hundred and fifty six hectares of Mourne Park outside Kilkeel has been bought by the Woodland Trust.
It plans to open the forest to the public in 2022 after preparatory work has been completed.
Mourne Park has been owned by the Anley Family for five centuries.
