Josh Ryans from Gilford, County Down, is celebrating after securing paid employment for the first time in his life.

The 20-year-old has autism and said his new job has given him confidence and motivation.

His part-time position was organised through the Stride scheme which supports jobseekers and workers who are living with disabilities and health conditions.

Josh spoke to BBC News NI about joining the workplace in the week that the Department of Health revealed almost one in 20 school-aged children in Northern Ireland have a diagnosis of autism.