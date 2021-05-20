A Belfast GP has said the workload of her profession has been "endless" throughout the pandemic, in response to general complaints about appointment times.

Dr Ursula Brennan, from Mount Oriel Medical Practice, said it is "distressing" that there is a perception that some patients have lost faith with their family doctors since the coronavirus outbreak.

She acknowledged that it can be difficult to arrange appointments by phone, but encouraged anyone who needs to see a doctor to keep trying.

Dr Brennan works in one of the 323 GP surgeries across Northern Ireland.

Her practice has 7,500 patients on its books and receives several hundred calls every day.

