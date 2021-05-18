Leader-designate of the Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots has defended the ousting of Arlene Foster as the "rough and tumble" of politics.

In an interview with BBC News NI, Mr Poots said sometimes "people are on the wrong side of it".

Mrs Foster announced her resignation as DUP leader and first minister last month after an internal party revolt.

"That is how politics is and we do not get involved in discussing internal affairs of the DUP in a public way," Mr Poots said.

