Covid-19: NI vaccine rollout reaches one million milestone
More than one million people in Northern Ireland have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest government figures.
That is about 69% of the adult population.
Patricia Donnelly, who leads NI's coronavirus vaccination programme, said she was "determined to maintain momentum".
It is almost six months since the first vaccine was administered to Sister Joanna Sloan at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
