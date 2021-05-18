'The boat is lying here, not making a penny'

A County Down fisherman says he has lost his livelihood due to a five-month delay in issuing the licence he needs to work in Irish waters.

Ian Brown says a number of other boats in Kilkeel are similarly affected.

It is also an issue for a large number of Irish vessels who want to fish in Northern Ireland's coastal waters.

Under the Brexit deal fisherman north and south retained the right to work each other's inshore waters.

But all of them now need to be licensed to do it, and the licences have not been issued.

