A report into how police handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey has found no bias.

A review was launched after it was announced prosecutions could not be brought against 24 Sinn Féin politicians.

It found there were "grounds for criticising the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) approach" but they were not "especially serious failings".

"They do not approach the level at which censure of individual officers, or resignations, would be justified," the report found.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne welcomed the report and said the police would learn lessons but that he hoped "we can move on now".

Read the full story here.