Mussenden Temple: 'Idiotic' selfies could end in 'catastrophe'
A warning has been issued for visitors at Mussenden Temple to refrain from climbing over walls in order to take photographs.
James Marshall of Coleraine Coastguard told BBC News NI the potential for catastrophe is "extreme".
Viral pictures on social media with people dangling their legs over the cliff beside the temple are thought to have led to an increase in the behaviour.
Local residents have described it as "idiotic".
