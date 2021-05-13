The UK government "profoundly regrets and is truly sorry" for the events surrounding Ballymurphy in 1971, the NI secretary has told Parliament.

Brandon Lewis says this also extended to the families for the "additional pain" they have had to endure and how the investigations were handled.

An inquest found 10 people, who were shot in the wake of an Army operation in Belfast, were "entirely innocent".

Brandon Lewis said the prime minister was writing to the families.