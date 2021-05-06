Covid-19: Heart patient fears delays have worsened condition
A Northern Ireland woman waiting more than a year for heart surgery says she fears her condition has deteriorated.
Linda Murray, 62 and from Lisburn, has been suffering with a mitral valve prolapse for eight years and was due to have a repair procedure last year.
However, the operation was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not yet taken place.
Health Minister Robin Swann says waiting lists have been "unacceptable" for some time and he will soon publish a plan for dealing with them.
