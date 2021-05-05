'I've cried myself to sleep in hostels'

The number of people seeking emergency accommodation in Northern Ireland soared during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The Housing Executive provided temporary accommodation 7,289 times from April to December 2020, compared with 2,923 during the same period in 2019.

Extra funding from the Department of Communities meant homeless services remained open throughout the pandemic.

However, the Housing Executive said a hostel should not represent a long-term plan for someone experiencing homelessness.

