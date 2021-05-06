A seven-year-old Belfast schoolboy has been involved in a BBC accessible music project for Deaf Awareness Week 2021.

Jensen Rea, who is deaf in one ear, was asked to be involved in the BBC SignSong after appearing in a BBC News NI video in January.

The Dundonald Primary School pupil helps teach British sign language (BSL), often dressed in elaborate costumes, to other children on YouTube.

The BBC music project, which was recorded remotely over lockdown, involves almost 100 people signing to Sing, a song by Gary Barlow and Andrew Lloyd-Webber.

The video was made in partnership with BBC Ability, Children in Need, the BBC's Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers and people from across the UK.

You can watch the full version of the BSL SignSong music video here.

Video journalist Mike McBride