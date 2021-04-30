In Mrs Foster's resignation speech on Wednesday she said she was preparing to leave the political stage.

On Thursday she informed her constituency association in Fermanagh and South Tyrone of her decision.

Quizzed on Friday whether she would go to the House of Lords, she said that was a matter for others.

Asked about her party's future, she wished her successor and the party well.

She also said not all her colleagues had signed the motion of no confidence and said some "good friends" did not.

