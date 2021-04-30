For every hundred fish that leave the River Roe in County Londonderry, fewer than one in three will return to spawn in the years ahead.

There are a lot of different reasons for that, but there is also a big gap in the science, and it is hoped that this project, will begin to plug that gap.

Juvenile salmon, known as smolts, have a tiny transmitter inserted.

At the same time receivers have been placed at the mouth of the river and in Lough Foyle which the River Roe runs into.

The biggest effort by far is in the North Channel, between Ireland and Scotland.

More than 100 receivers have been strung out every 400 metres to create a giant digital fence, which will register every time a tagged fish crosses over it.