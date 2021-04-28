Arlene Foster: 'We are all human at the end of the day' - O'Neill
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said she is "quite sure it's a very difficult day" for Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster.
The deputy first minister says she spoke to the first minister earlier and wished her and her family well.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mrs Foster announced her resignation as leader of the DUP and as Northern Ireland's first minister after an internal revolt.
