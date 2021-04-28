Watch: We look back at Arlene Foster's political career

Arlene Foster has announced her resignation as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and as NI first minister after an internal revolt.

Mrs Foster said she would step down as party leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June.

More than 20 DUP Northern Ireland Assembly members and four MPs had signed a letter voicing no-confidence in the leadership.

She became leader of the party in December 2015 and, the following month as leader of Stormont's largest party, she was appointed first minister of Northern Ireland.

She was the first woman and the youngest person to hold both jobs.

