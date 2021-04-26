Firefighter amazed by 'crazy' photo reaction

Volunteer firefighter Hayley Agnew said she had been "blown away" by the reaction to a dramatic photo showing her efforts in tackling gorse fires in the Mourne Mountains at the weekend.

The three-day multi-agency operation to bring the blaze under control was a "team effort", she told BBC News NI.

The picture was taken by photographer Charles McQuillan for Getty Images.

Ms Agnew, 22, who is also a postwoman, said she "wasn't aware of how dramatic it looked" and only saw the photo when she was sent out to another fire on Sunday morning.

