BBC News

'We could hear the birds looking for their nests'

A major blaze in the Mourne Mountains is believed to have been started deliberately, NI Fire and Rescue Service has said.

In a statement, it urged the public to take more caution when lighting fires outside.

The fire on Northern Ireland's highest mountain Slieve Donard led to a three-day emergency effort involving more than 100 firefighters.

The full scale of the impact on the environment is beginning to emerge.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland