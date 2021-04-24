The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) will direct "significant resources" to the Mourne Mountains on Saturday as a major blaze continues into its second day.

Asst Ch Fire Officer Aidan Jennings said up to 70 firefighters were involved in tackling the gorse fire.

On Saturday morning, the flames had reached the forested areas and the lower slopes of Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain.

The public has been urged to stay away.