Covid-19: Businesses in NI prepare to reopen after lockdown
Some businesses in Northern Ireland are reopening their doors on Friday for the first time since Christmas.
This month the Northern Ireland Executive announced that certain businesses - such as hairdressers, beauty salons and outdoor visitor attractions - could welcome customers again from 23 April.
For many of them, that meant excitement and preparation.
BBC News NI spoke to a range of workers who are looking forward to Friday's big reopening.
