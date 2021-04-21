Work will formally begin on Wednesday on what is set to be Northern Ireland's first completed shared education campus.

The £11m campus, in Limavady, County Londonderry, will see Limavady High School and St Mary's High School share new buildings with science, technology, drama and media classrooms.

They will remain separate schools but with share some classes and facilities.

Principals and pupils from both schools told BBC News NI that it was an exciting step forward.