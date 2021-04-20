Retired boxing champion Carl Frampton has said he was angry and frustrated after seeing recent street violence involving loyalist and nationalist youths.

Frampton, who grew up in Tiger's Bay in north Belfast, said more investment and leadership was needed in working-class areas.

Admitting that he took part in rioting in his youth, the former boxer said much of the violence was "recreational" and there was "not a lot to do in some of these areas for kids".

