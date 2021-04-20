Brexit: Boris Johnson pledges to end 'ludicrous trade barriers'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to end "ludicrous barriers" to internal trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
He said he would take whatever steps necessary to end barriers created by the EU Withdrawal Agreement.
He was interviewed for a BBC Spotlight film on Northern Ireland’s centenary.
The programme will be broadcast on Tuesday night at 21:00 BST on BBC One NI with a live discussion on the BBC News NI website immediately afterwards.
