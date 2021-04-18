Northern Ireland's senior women's team are still coming to terms with their greatest achievement - qualification for next year's Euro 2022 finals.

For many observers, it is an underdog success story, with the squad made up of healthcare staff, teachers, shop workers and more - all who had to make sacrifices when juggling their work and family with football.

On Tuesday, when the final whistle went in the play-off against Ukraine, it was all worth it.

BBC News NI has been speaking to some members of the team about the hard work needed to make qualification for a major tournament a reality.