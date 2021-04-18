If anyone still sees parkour more as anti-social behaviour rather than sport, a professional high-flyer from Northern Ireland is keen to do some myth-busting.

George McGowan, 23, from Carrickfergus, County Antrim, is an athlete who has competed and judged in parkour competitions around the world - and he wants more young people in Northern Ireland to take up the sport.

"The common misconception some people have is that they think it's anti-social behaviour but, having something to focus on, it's keeping kids away from trouble," he said.

"It's as physical and as athletic as any other sport."

Parkour, or free running, involves jumping, climbing and tumbling and it became a recognised sport in the UK in 2017.

Warning: This video contains behaviour which could be imitated. Parkour should not be tried without proper training and supervision.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey