Cages around houses: Life at Belfast's peace wall

There are over 20 miles of peace walls - or peace lines - across Northern Ireland.

In Belfast they separate many nationalist Catholic and unionist Protestant areas of the city.

The barriers run through some of the city's most deprived areas and were the backdrop for some of the recent rioting in Belfast.

Some homes beside the peace walls are covered by metal cages.

Residents on both sides say the walls are necessary to prevent violence and enable them to continue living there.