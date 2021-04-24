'I walked 5,000 miles to show people are not alone'

Fleming Keery has just completed a 5,000-mile walk to raise awareness of help available for people feeling suicidal in Northern Ireland.

During every walk, the 69-year-old wore a bright orange coat with the number of a free suicide prevention helpline on the back.

"I walk to show people that they're not alone and they can get help."

He clocked up the miles during lockdown in his home town of Carryduff, County Down, staying within coronavirus guidelines and maintaining social distancing at all times, he says.

The number emblazoned on his coat is for Lifeline, a government-funded helpline for people at risk of suicide in Northern Ireland.

"I do know people who have died by suicide, over 10 people.

"Every day I put that jacket on.

"I believe that there's someone out there who needs this telephone number and wouldn't it be fantastic if they get it through me going for a bit of a dander."

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, there are a list of organisations that may be able to help at BBC Action Line.

If you are in the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken