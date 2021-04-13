"As my mother would say, I’ve been mucking about with computers in this industry for the last 20 years," recalls Londonderry-born Sean McCafferty.

He is now the chief operating officer at Hypixel Studios, one of Northern Ireland’s highest-profile gaming companies.

After the announcement of its block-based fantasy game, Hytale, the company was bought by one of the world’s biggest game publishers, Riot Games.

“When I started I never could have imagined that gaming would be bigger than the movie and music industry combined,” he said.

Hypixel Studios is now working with NI Screen on incentives to encourage people to work in Northern Ireland’s growing game industry.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken