Prince Philip: Tributes paid by NI politicans and public figures
Politicians and public figures from across Northern Ireland have paid tribute to Prince Philip.
First Minister Arlene Foster said he had a "profound and positive impact" on thousands of young people from Northern Ireland.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill offered her condolences to the Royal Family saying that while they may be public figures, "they are also a family that are hurting".
