Nineteen officers were injured on Thursday night, bringing the number hurt in a week of violence across Northern Ireland to 74.

Police deployed water cannon for the first time in six years after coming under attack again in Belfast.

Crowds rioted on both sides of gates that separate a loyalist area and a nationalist area in west Belfast.

Petrol bombs, fireworks and stones were again used to attack police, who have faced rising disorder since 29 March.

