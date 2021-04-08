Belfast rioting reaction: 'We're lucky there wasn't a fatality'
Unite union representative Michael Dornan has said "we're lucky there wasn't a fatality" after a bus was petrol bombed during rioting in west Belfast.
There were several hours of violence on Wednesday and police officers were also attacked.
"It all happened within a matter of seconds," Mr Dornan said.
"We're just lucky there wasn't a fatality there last night."
Police have said the rioting was on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland for years.
Read more here.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland