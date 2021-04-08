Earlier on Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) held a press conference following the sixth consecutive night of violence in Northern Ireland.

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said rioting in west Belfast on Wednesday night was on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland for years.

"We are very, very lucky no-one was seriously injured or killed last night given in particular the large number of petrol bombs thrown."

More than 50 officers have been hurt in violence in several areas since the end of last month.

You can watch over the full press conference via the video at the top of the page.