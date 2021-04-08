Belfast rioting: Violence flares close to Belfast peaceline
Police officers have been injured after several hours of rioting in west Belfast.
It was the sixth night of violence in Northern Ireland, a period during which 55 police officers have been hurt.
Petrol bombs were thrown and a bus set on fire during the disorder.
The police said several hundred people threw petrol bombs in both directions at a "peace wall" interface between the loyalist Shankill Road and the nationalist Springfield Road.
