Brian Robson wants to find two Irish friends who helped him leave Australia as a stowaway in 1965.

The Welshman said he would like to thank the men who helped him make the "dangerous and nightmare" journey home.

Brian, from Cardiff, was 19 years old when his friends helped nail him into a crate so that he could mail himself from Melbourne to London.

At the time he said he was desperate to return home but could not afford the air fare.