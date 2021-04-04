Long lost pen pals reunited after 70 years

Two transatlantic pen pals have been reunited after a wait of over 70 years.

In 1957, 11-year-old Jim Johnston from Belfast responded to an advert in a children's magazine about pen pals.

He was soon put in touch with an American boy who was a similar age - Fred Heard from Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The two corresponded for several months, but as it the case for many pen pals, life got in the way and they lost touch.

Seven decades later Jim Johnston was recounting the story of his long lost American pen pal to his family, who encouraged him to try get back in touch.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.