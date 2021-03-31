BBC News

Coronavirus: The NI scientists developing Covid-19 treatments

Scientists from Northern Ireland are playing a global role in developing Covid-19 treatments.

Data from trials in local hospitals and universities has been key in forming national policy and influencing the public health response.

One of the most high-profile clinical trials involving people from NI has been for the Novavax vaccine.

Another trial is exploring why some people experience mild symptoms while others react more severely.

Read the full story here.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland