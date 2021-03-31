Coronavirus: The NI scientists developing Covid-19 treatments
Scientists from Northern Ireland are playing a global role in developing Covid-19 treatments.
Data from trials in local hospitals and universities has been key in forming national policy and influencing the public health response.
One of the most high-profile clinical trials involving people from NI has been for the Novavax vaccine.
Another trial is exploring why some people experience mild symptoms while others react more severely.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland