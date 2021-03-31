Health Minister Robin Swann has urged people in Northern Ireland to focus on limiting the spread of Covid-19 and not get distracted by politics.

It comes amid political anger over a decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.

Mr Swann received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a community pharmacy in Ballymena, County Antrim.

It came on the day people aged 45-49 became eligible to receive a vaccine.