First Minister Arlene Foster has called for Northern Ireland's police chief to quit after prosecutors ruled out action over the funeral of Bobby Storey in west Belfast during the pandemic.

Mrs Foster branded PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne's position "untenable" after the Public Prosecution Service cited police engagement with the organisers of the IRA man's funeral among reasons why any prosecution would likely fail.

Mr Byrne has vowed not to quit, rejecting claims police facilitated rule breaking.

Mr Storey's funeral last June attracted 2,000 mourners - including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - at a time when Covid restrictions were in place.

