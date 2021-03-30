Northern Ireland's first minister has called on the police chief to quit after it was announced there would be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey.

Arlene Foster branded Chief Constable Simon Byrne's position "untenable" after the Public Prosecution Service cited police engagement with the organisers of the funeral among reasons why any prosecution would likely fail.

Mr Byrne said he would not resign and the force had policed impartially.

Mr Storey's funeral last June attracted 2,000 mourners - including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - at a time when Covid restrictions were in place.

