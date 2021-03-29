The first vaccination has been delivered after the SSE Arena in Belfast opened as a mass vaccination centre on Monday.

Up to 1,850 vaccines are due to be administered at the venue on Monday.

It is expected that 40,000 people could be vaccinated each week at the arena, where the AstraZeneca jab will be used.

Health officials plan to operate the vaccination service at the venue up to 14 hours a day, seven days a week.