If you can't go to the theatre in these pandemic times, how about having the theatre come to you?

Young people at Kilronan Special School in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, enjoyed some drama-on-wheels this week when Replay Theatre Company brought their touring show to pupils.

Usually, the show is performed in school assembly halls but, with pandemic restrictions still in force, the production instead comes right out of the back of the theatre company's van.