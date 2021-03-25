Northern Ireland walkers urged to stick to mountain paths
People have been urged to stick to paths at popular NI beauty spots to stop damage to the trails.
The National Trust said more than 200,000 people had visited Divis and Black Mountain in 2020.
It has spent £60,000 repairing a small portion of the route which had been damaged by "path creep".
Path creep is when visitors leave the trail, causing erosion and harming the mountain's delicate ecosystem.
