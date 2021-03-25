BBC News

Covid-19: 'Lockdown job loss led me to welding career'

Connor Lilley lost his job as a bar manager in Newcastle upon Tyne shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

One year later, after relocating with his girlfriend to County Tyrone, he has taken up a new career as a welder.

He says it has been the right move for him and believes others in the position in which he found himself could benefit from switching to an entirely new role.

