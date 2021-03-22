BBC News

Coronavirus: 'Everyone is excited to be back at school'

Primary pupils in P4 to P7 and secondary children in years 12 to 14 resumed face-to-face education on Monday after three months of home learning during the coronavirus lockdown.

Pupils in years P1 to P3, nursery and pre-school children are already back, having returned on 8 March.

The final cohort, secondary pupils in years eight to 11, is due back in class 12 April after the Easter holidays.

That move is dependent on a Stormont review of the public health data at the time.

Only vulnerable children and those of key workers had been able to attend classes prior to this month.

Northern Ireland