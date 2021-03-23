Coronavirus: Births, deaths and marriages from afar in a pandemic
The way we mark momentous life events has changed since the UK entered its first lockdown one year ago.
Missing births, deaths and marriages has become commonplace - not least for those living far from home.
BBC News NI has spoken to expats from the island of Ireland who have been unable to travel home for key events in their families' lives during the pandemic.
Video Journalist: Ciara Colhoun
